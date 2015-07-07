Popular

F1 2015 system requirements announced

F1 2015

Codemasters' new racing game F1 2015 will be out on July 10 (July 21 at retail in North America, actually), which makes this a fine time to figure out what you'll need to run it. And by "figure out," I mean, "Let's go have a look at Steam."

First up, the minimum:

  • OS: Windows 7 64 bit or Windows 8 64 bit
  • Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad @ 3.0GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 @ 3.2GHz
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Intel 4th Gen Iris Graphics or AMD HD5770 or NVIDIA GTS450
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Hard Drive: 20 GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible soundcard

And then, the recommended spec, which is where you really want to be:

  • OS: Windows 7 64 bit or Windows 8 64 bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7 4770 or AMD FX 9370
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Intel 5th Gen Iris Pro or AMD R9 290 or Nvidia GTX970
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Hard Drive: 20 GB available space
  • Sound Card: Direct X compatible soundcard

The vast gulf between the minimum and recommended specifications is a little unusual, but the low-end of the scale means that just about anyone should be able to play it. And you may well want to: We haven't laid hands on it yet, but F1 2015 looks a lot more promising than last year's decidedly dull release.

