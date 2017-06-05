Explore Runescape's first ever expansion, Menaphos, during the free weekend

Big changes are coming to Runescape, with Jagex launching its first ever proper expansion for the long-running MMORPG. To give players a taste of what’s new, every free-to-play account is being upgraded to a premium one this weekend so everyone can explore Menaphos and reap the rewards of being a temporary member.

The expansion opens up an area that’s been alluded to for years, but never experienced by players. Menaphos chucks in a whole bunch of new story quests and dungeons, increases skill ranks, and includes lots of new locations to explore and delve into.

The free weekend kicks off at 12.00 UTC on June 9 and ends at the same time on June 12. In the meantime, here’s a trailer for the expansion.