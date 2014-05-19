Exogenesis: Perils of Rebirth funded through Kickstarter, new trailer filled with mystery (and blood)

Exogenesis ~Perils of Rebirth~ is being developed by an indie team from the Philippines. And yet, as you can probably tell from the title's wave dash usage, it's clearly referencing Japanese games. Japanese visual novels, to be exact, with the developers name-checking Ace Attorney and Zero Escape as inspirations. The narrative-heavy point-and-click has now passed the $32,000 Kickstarter goal , securing funding for its post-apocalyptic tale of treasure hunters, obsession, and a device called the "Lazarus Protocol". Don't worry, I'm sure it's not an ominous portent of coming tragedy.

Nope, not ominous at all.

"As fans of Ace Attorney and Zero Escape games, we couldn't help but notice there's a lack of such games in the market," explains the Kickstarter page. "We're always left waiting for the next installment in those franchises for many months, if not years. That's why we wanted to fill the void."

The Kickstarter campaign still has three days to go, and if you're interested in trying out an early version of the game, you can find a demo on the Kickstarter page .

One odd quirk is a section at the bottom of their campaign page, where the developers reveal that they're participating in the Ouya's Free The Games Fund promotion. "To be eligible for this match," the team write, "we commit that this game will be an OUYA exclusive for a period of time." Despite this, they've listed the estimated delivery date for PC, Mac and Linux copies as December 2014.