Every card from Hearthstone's Mean Streets of Gadgetzan set

Hearthstone players are about to pay a visit to the Mean Streets of Gadgetzan. The new 132-card set launches on Thursday, December 1, and is themed around three shady crime families. Aside from some actually playable Priest cards, the most interesting part of the set are the new 'tri-class’ cards. These can only be included in decks belonging to the crime family which your class is part of. There are only nine tri-class cards total, three for each family, and they're denoted by a little banner with an icon which hangs in the top left.

Here's the breakdown of families...

Grimy Goons: Hunter, Warrior, Paladin. Crossed clubs icon.

Themed around a new mechanic that enables the cards you play to give stat buffs to creatures that are still in your hand.

Jade Lotus: Druid, Rogue, Shaman. Lotus flower icon.

Themed around buffing and summoning increasingly powerful Jade Golem creatures.

Kabal: Mage, Priest, Warlock. Potion bottle icon.

Themed around brewing powerful potions and only using single copies of every card in your deck to unlock a powerful effect like Reno Jackson's.

We've updated the gallery so it now has every card in the set—the latest ones are at the end.