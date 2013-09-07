EVE Online lead designer jumping (space)ship to work on League of Legends

CCP's Kristoffer Toubourg will soon be Riot's Kristoffer Touborg, as announced on the EVE Online lead designer's Facebook page . After five years working on the pioneering sci-fi MMO, he's trading the Bjorky shores of Iceland for the distinctly Guinessy city of Dublin to put his skills to use on Riot Games' League of Legends.

"It's been an incredible five years, working for a company I love, on a game I love," Touborg announced in that Facebook post. "You can't do the same thing forever though and I feel like after more than five years, it's time to try something new. So I'm packing my bags again and moving to Dublin, where I'll be joining Riot games to work on League of Legends.

"I feel a bit lucky that I get to work on not just one of my favorite games, but two of them. I don't think I could have asked for anything more and it's pretty humbling to go from one love to another. A few years ago, my overwhelming interest was the EVE universe; now it's League of Legends and the competitive scene there."

We've had some great interviews with Kristoffer Touborg (and co.) over the years - while we see how long it takes him to add a playable spaceship champion to LoL, why not give them a read?

Thanks, Polygon .