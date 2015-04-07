Euro Truck Simulator 2: Scandinavia DLC release date announced

If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.

Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.

Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.