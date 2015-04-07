Euro Truck Simulator 2: Scandinavia DLC release date announced
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.
If the Mortal Kombat X trailer was too MAXIMUM VIDEOGAMES—with its violence and its 14-year-old nu-metal—here's a teaser trailer for the more sedate Euro Truck Simulator 2's upcoming Scandinavia DLC. Instead of broken bones and angry shouting, you get miles of new roads and a release date announcement of May 7.
Of course, if that was a little too calmingly inspirational, you could always spice it up a bit.
Scandinavia is a pretty self-explanatory DLC that adds new cities to north of ETS2's map. Judging from the new screenshots above, they'll be some of the best looking territories yet added to the game.