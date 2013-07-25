Euro Truck Simulator 2 receives a truckload of fixes

The day has finally come my fellow truckers-in-training. After working for months to keep our left turns from wreaking havoc during the morning commute, we've finally received a massive update to Euro Truck Simulator 2 that sharpens some of the game's rougher edges.

Most of the update's fixes aren't anything out of the ordinary. You have your optimization of memory pool usage, the game now pauses when you activate the Steam overlay and the animations of some mobility-disabled pedestrians have been fixed.

The update also corrects some things you wouldn't normally see in a simulation of our world, such as rain pouring through bridges, an incorrect version of the border separating France and Belgium, and a marked lack of tollbooths.

My favorite part of the update, however, is the ability to deactivate the game's speed limiter in the options menu. I don't know if this means we can get some European trucks traveling at supersonic speeds, but it would it would certainly be a boon for the shipping industry. Just watch out for those roundabouts. I hear turns can get quite tricky after you've broken the sound barrier.