EU giveaway: The Book of Unwritten Tales

It's time to don your finest hat of +1 winning. It's competition o'clock on PCGamer.com. Today we have five copies of fantasy adventure game The Boook of Unwritten Tales to give away to our European readers.

The Book of Unwritten Tales has proven to be hugely popular in native Germany, charming players with its affectionate sense of humour. The Pratchett-esque parody adventure game pokes fun at World of Warcraft, Lord of the Rings andjust about every major fantasy franchise of recent years as it sends you on a quest to find a gremlin called MacGuffin. You take control of various characters on the journey, including the cheerful gnome, Wilbur, cocksure but incompetent adventurer Nathaniel and haughty princess Ivo.

It's been out for a while in Germany, but it finally made it over to the UK last month. We've got five copies up for grabs. Check inside for details of how to enter.

The Book of Unwritten Tales likes it's parodies, so I want you to pitch a parody game. The smartest, funniest and most bitingly satirical will win a copy.

Now for the small print: This competition is only open to European readers. If you win, you'll get a private message on the forums and be mentioned in this week's winners. If you don't get in touch with us in three weeks, we'll give your prize to someone else.

Good luck, and happy adventuring!