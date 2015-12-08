ESL One Cologne 2016 dates and prize pool announced

The return of ESL One Cologne, one of the biggest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments around, should surprise precisely no one, but now we have details on dates, places and gigantic cash prizes.

The tournament will take place from July 8-10 in Cologne's LANXESS arena, where Counter-Strike aficionados will shoot it out over a prize pool of $250,000.

Tickets will be sold on Eventim from Wednesday, December 9, and could run you up some €2,999 if you have a burning desire to be part of the 'Global Elite Experience' and no budget to speak of. For those of us still aspiring to the rank of Counter-Strike high-roller, tickets start from €40.

If this all seems a terribly long way off, here's Evan's highlight from this year's rumble to keep you occupied for the next 29 seconds.