ESL bringing esports to cinemas from July

ESL has announced details around its esports in Cinemas series, along with a few snippets around the documentary All Work All Play: The Pursuit of esports Glory, directed by Patrick Creadon.

The documentary will cover behind the scenes events leading up to the Intel Extreme Masters championship, this year held in Katowice, Poland. Tying in with the documentary will also be a selection of five live esports events, produced by... umm... BY Experience.

Creadon's directorial experience is firmly in the documentary camp, with the man being behind the camera of the likes of If You Build It and Square Roots: The Story of SpongeBob SquarePants - so he's got the chops.

Ralf Reichert, managing director of ESL, said these words:

"I think this documentary and the broader partnership is symbolic of how far we’ve come. When we started out, I dreamt about us filling stadiums, but I never entertained the idea of filling cinemas.

"Everyone who works with Intel Extreme Masters here at ESL is passionate about esports and I think this documentary and the development of esports series programming in cinemas is a testament to that growth. I’m very excited to see esports in cinemas for years to come and can guarantee I’ll be the first to buy a ticket."

The first events are kicking off in July - the first one in the US on July 25, and the first in Europe on July 28 - and you can find out about ticketing on this site.

As for the live sporting events, they'll begin in August with coverage from ESL One Cologne 2015, featuring Dota 2 and Counter-Strike.