EPOS parts ways with Sennheiser, first gaming headset to drop in October

EPOS is today officially announcing its gaming headset aspirations. Its lineup may look familiar, and that's because it used to be in charge of producing Sennheiser's gaming lineup—headsets such as the GSP 370 and GSP 500. However, it's now going it alone, and is promising "an exceptional new portfolio of premium EPOS-branded products".

Today, you won't see too much change in the EPOS | Sennheiser co-branded lineup. The chunky GSP lineup will still be available under both brands, so just look out for the EPOS | Sennheiser branding when you're shopping around for any of the lineup. You can find the full list of headsets over at the EPOS website, and I'm sure you'll recognise a couple from the last few years.

Sennheiser was just about as recognisable a name as you can get in audio, and that brought a certain panache to its gaming headset lineup from the get-go. I suppose the big question is whether EPOS will be able to break into the market with the same vigor.

It certainly plans to do just that through a global marketing campaign that's promising "out of this world gaming audio". You can check out the first glimpse of what that has in store in the video above.

"With our ambition to make EPOS the industry leader within premium audio solutions in gaming," Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, president, EPOS, says, "we aim to win the minds of all gamers who want to push their own limits – unleashing their potential – through the Power of Audio. We have seen a great opportunity to nurture this segment by establishing a dedicated global team of industry experts and will continue to innovate solutions for an immersive audio experience. With audio becoming a key agenda in the industry, we look forward to follow the global gaming landscape evolve even further the coming years.”

Saying it is one thing, but breaking into the crowded gaming headset market is a whole different ordeal. Still, I for one am I excited to see how this shakes out when it comes to actual shipping hardware, and how EPOS might go about differentiating itself from the crowd. Oh, and if there's one thing I'd like to see carry over from the company's Sennheiser ties, at least, that's the open-backed designs. There just aren't enough of them around with built-in mics—please, EPOS?