Epic Games Store extends weekly game giveaways to the end of the year

When the Epic Games Store Mega Sale got underway in May, Epic upped the frequency of its free game giveaways from one every two weeks to one per week. With the sale almost concluded—it wraps up on June 13—Epic has announced that it's going to extend that one-a-week freebie offer all the way until the end of 2019.

The announcement was fairly low-key as these things go, crammed into a rundown of upcoming Epic Games Store releases that were announced at E3, along with a reminder that EGS freebies are yours to keep once claimed. Kingdom New Lands is the current free game on Epic; beginning June 13, it will be replaced by Enter the Gungeon, which will be up until June 20.

So the good news is more free games, the bad news is that you've got less time to claim them (and more opportunities to forget and miss out). I guess that's a fair trade.

Speaking of E3, the show is now in full swing—you can keep up with all the big new PC game announcements here, and if you missed yesterday's big PC Gaming Show, we've got the whole thing (or just the trailers, if that's all you're really interested in) right here.

Correction: The post originally stated that Epic was giving out one free game per month, rather than one every two weeks.