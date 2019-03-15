Epic Store development roadmap includes achievements, cloud saves and more

The Epic Games Store is a barebones affair, and that's putting it politely—you can buy games but that's about it. Things are gradually changing though: a search function was added last week (rejoice), and pre-loads are finally possible. And there's plenty more to come.

Epic Games released its development roadmap on Trello earlier today, delivering our first proper look at the timeframe for new features. According to the chart, user reviews, wishlists, play time tracking and mod support will all roll out within the next six months, as well as new payment options, additional currencies and an Epic Games overlay.

But there's a handful of additions coming even sooner, with cloud saves expected to be supported within a 1-3 month timeframe. Also expected within this timeframe is a redesign of store pages, multi-SKU listings for DLC, "improvements to Offline Mode", and the ability to search by genre and tag.

As far as long term projects, the store will get achievements and a "social overhaul" eventually, but these are expected to roll out at least six months down the track. And as for TBD projects, these include automated refunds, gifting and an Android Store (this presumably means Android games will be sold via Epic Games Store).

Those are the major projects–there are many more besides. And all of these timeframes are subject to change. Check out the full document over here.