Epic Games is giving employees a fortnight off work

Epic Games employees are all getting two weeks off starting today, the company announced in a blog post Friday. The Fortnite Season 10 developer is closing its Cary, N.C. offices from June 24 to July 8, giving employees some much-needed rest and relaxation after a reportedly grueling two years.

The success of Fortnite led to extremely long hours for people working at Epic, as Polygon reported in April. While the company has traditionally given workers two weeks off over the holiday season, this is the first time it has done so during the summer months.

During the break, Epic won't be running any competitive Fortnite tournaments, but it says new Season 9 content will appear in the game as scheduled. Further, the studio told Polygon that it has "measures in place to ensure we can react to major issues (should they arise)" during the two weeks' closure.

Local North Carolina news station WRAL notes that Epic Games employs about 1,000 people worldwide, and is currently looking to hire some 200 more in roles across the company, from programming to art design.