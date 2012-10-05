End of Nations beta map guides: Blue Water, Landslide and Full Boar explained

We've been playing a bunch of the End of Nations alpha in advance of the beta weekend which is running right now, and which you can bag a key for right here . EoN is an online multiplayer strategy game where each player commands a custom-tooled company of troops and tanks - think World In Conflict by way of Command and Conquer and DotA.

In order to get you ready for the battlefield we've produced short guides to each of the three maps that'll be running in this weekend's event. They include the four-player co-op survival map Full Boar, eight player competitive survival map Landslide, and objective assault challenge Blue Water. Check the videos out below.

Blue Water

Landslide

Full Boar