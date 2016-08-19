Emily Kaldwin kills everything in this Dishonored 2 gameplay video from Gamescom

Arkane co-creative director Harvey Smith recently said that it's possible to play Dishonored 2 without killing a single person. You can also play it without using any of those freaky-deaky Outsider powers. Or you can say screw all that pacifist good-guy guffola and mercilessly kill the crap out of everything you see—kind of like the person behind the controls of the new gameplay video Bethesda released at Gamescom.

It starts off innocuously enough, with an elevated evaluation of the situation on the ground. But things get ugly in a hurry: Empress Emily turns into some kind of skittering shadow-spider, rips a dude in half, rips another dude in half, and then... well, you should probably just see it for yourself. I'd hate to spoil all the surprises.

The mechanical guardians in the second part of the video are a little more interesting, if only because they seem so much harder to kill than a run-of-the-mill meatbag. That may not be much of an issue, though, depending on how common they are: The Builder's Children from Thief 2 were a pain in the ass too, but were fortunately also relatively rare.

Dishonored 2 is scheduled for November 11. Don't miss our preview.