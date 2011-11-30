Electronics For The Everyman: 25 Kick Ass Arduino-Powered Projects

Most of the projects listed include detailed hardware shopping lists, custom software and handy step-by-step instructions so that you can recreate them in your very own Fortress of Geeky Solitude. Unfortunately, that info is too long to recreate here, so be sure to hit the links provided with the pictures to visit the project pages and learn all the nitty gritty details for each project. And if all this microcontroller goodness piques your interest, Make Magazine’s blog and the Arduino section of the Instructables website are great resources for staying up to date with the latest and greatest Arduino news and projects. Now let’s get crackin’!

Let's start with something simple. For many people, the world runs on coffee. Automated timers are nice for having a fresh brewed pot when you wake up in the morning, but what if you're not quite sure when your next cup of joe will be needed? Enter Instructables' Tweet-A-Pot. This simple project lets you send a Tweet to your pot to get its coffee-brewing ass in gear remotely.