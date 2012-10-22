Elder Scrolls Online screenshots show a tour of Tamriel, armored backsides

The few glimpses we've seen of Bethesda and Zenimax's Elder Scrolls Online could double as tour brochure snapshots with their epic extravagance and totally non-coincidental poses. A recent preview event has further illuminated the breadth and complexity of an MMO-ified Tamriel with a set of new screenshots. Among other vistas, see some loot-laden starlit ruins (watch out for Draugr!), shield yourself from the fiery burp of an alligator demon, and get ushered into the steam-hiss cacophony of a Dwarven city by the ever-annoying Sphere. Take a look below.