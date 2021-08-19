El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron gets firm Steam release date

Following a low-key announcement late last year, El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron now has a PC release date. It's soon: the stylish anime slasher hits Steam on September 2.

El Shaddai received mixed reviews at launch, mostly because it's quite weird and some people can't cope with that. The action game flits between third-person combat and 2D navigation, but it's the art style that's arguably the most appealing part of El Shaddai. Yes, it's undeniably anime-influenced, but it takes an unusually psychedelic approach.

The Steam page confirms that you'll need a controller to play the console-centric game, which was released for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. The $40 game will be available for $32.39 for two weeks from launch, but if you're after the deluxe pack that includes an art book and soundtrack you'll probably want to get that immediately: for two weeks it's discounted from $78.97 to $39.25.