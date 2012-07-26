Edge put every Edge cover ever online

This won't come as a surprise, but we're quite fond of magazines here at PCG. We also quite like gaming history. And pictures. Our friends at Edge have posted a gallery of every single Edge cover ever, stretching all the way back to issue ZERO, published back in 1993. That's almost 19 years worth of images and cover lines reflecting the gaming issues of the day. Dive head first into the time warp on the Edge-Online site .

There's a big bookcase stuffed full of every issue of PC Gamer UK ever in the corner of the office. I don't go over there very often because it smells like old, but it feels as though we could dust some down and put them online. Would you like to see us do something similar?