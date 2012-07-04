Edge iPad edition is a very pretty fusion of web and mag

Our hyper-chums at Edge have created something very clever. They've launched a new iPad version of their mag. It's a bit like the PC Gamer iPad version , but extra special. The Edge iPad edition has been designed from the ground up to be read on a tablet and comes complete with galleries, videos and other interactive elements.

Here's what's included. Beware, console news lies within.

If you're interested, you can get it for half price (£1.99/$2.99/€2.49) until July 18th, get it here . We've included some pictures below to give you an idea about how the new system works.

Do any of you read our magazines on the iPad? Would you be interested in a similar version of PC Gamer? Let us know in the comments.