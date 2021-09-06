eBay Australia is selling the best 360Hz monitor for 42% off

Whether you need a 240Hz monitor or a 360Hz monitor will depend on how much of a stickler you are for smoothness. If you're determined to make no compromises when it comes to refresh rates, then you'll probably be in the market for the latter, while the rest of the world goes on wondering whether it actually makes any difference at all.

It's a high bar to cross and the price normally reflects that, but eBay Australia currently has a killer deal on the Alienware 25 AW2521H, which is an IPS HD monitor with, yep, a 360Hz refresh rate. The RRP of AU$1,299 has been whittled down to AU$748.75—a huge 42 percent discount.

In our list of the best high refresh rate monitors it ranks at number 4, and it's the only 360Hz affair included. Granted, there aren't many of these on the market, but that'll likely change very quickly. If eBay has sold out by the time you read this, Dell Australia is also offering it at a discount of AU$844.35, though that's nowhere near as generous as eBay's price.

An extremely good price on this 360Hz 1080p gaming monitor, which is best suited to users who want to make no compromise in competitive play. This eBay deal probably won't last long, but if you miss out Dell Australia is also selling it at a discounted AU$844.35.

What else does the AW2521H have going for it? It has a 1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync and Reflex support, 400 cd/m2 brightness and, according to our experts, it's "the ultimate esports panel." Do keep in mind that it's a 1080p monitor, so if you're the kind to favour res over frames, it's probably one you can pass on.