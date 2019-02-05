EA says new Plants vs. Zombies and Need For Speed games are coming along with new 'Titanfall experiences'

Update: In EA's earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson said the new Plants vs. Zombies game is in its shooter series, meaning it's likely a new Garden Warfare.

In its Q3 financial results today, EA mentions several upcoming unannounced games that are currently in development, with no specific names or dates attached. "Looking forward, we’re delighted to launch Anthem, our new IP, to grow Apex Legends and related Titanfall experiences, to deliver new Plants vs. Zombies and Need for Speed titles, and to add Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to our sports titles in the fall," said COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen.

That's all we have to go on right now, though we may learn more in EA's quarterly earnings call this afternoon. Just today Respawn's CEO Vince Zampella said the studio was working on "more Titanfall for later in the year". Meanwhile, talk about Plants vs. Zombies last year suggested that there was more to come from the series.