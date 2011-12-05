EA registers Command & Conquer Alliances domain names

EA have registered 15 domain names related to Command & Conquer Alliances, as spotted by Fusible . They're made up of almost anything Command & Conquer related with the word "Alliances" attached to it, including Red Alert Alliances, Tiberian Alliances, Generals Alliances. This suggests that EA are publishing a game about allying, perhaps set in the Command and Conquer universe. HMM.

Bioware. They're owned by EA. They also happen to be on the verge of revealing a new project from a new studio. A recent video teaser showed tanks battling buggies in some dusty streets. Tanks have been known to battle buggies in classic RTS series, Command & Conquer. COULD IT BE?

If Bioware's new studio are making a new Command & Conquer, what could the Alliances tag suggest? We're in the Inception of hypotheticals here, but a Bioware published C&C game is too exciting a prospect not to consider. What would you like to see from a new C&C? Here's the list of domain names to get your imagination churning.