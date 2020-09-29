EA Play will be added to Xbox Game Pass for PC this December

At the beginning of September, Microsoft announced that membership to Xbox Games Pass for PC would include access to EA Play, EA's own subscription service. Microsoft has since announced that this epic fusion of services will launch on PC this December, with Xbox console owners getting it a little earlier, on November 10.

Unfortunately, Microsoft didn't announce a specific date, but at least Game Pass owners on Windows 10 will be able to play games from EA's library around the holidays. An EA Play membership gives subscribers access to some of EA's biggest games, including Mass Effect, Battlefield, The Sims, Titanfall 2, Fifa 2020 and more.

EA's games aren't the only ones to have been announced for Games Pass. After Microsoft's recent acquisition of Zenimax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, Phil Spencer confirmed that future Bethesda games will be on the Games Pass from day one. Microsoft has confirmed that the space epic Starfield will be coming to the Game Pass, as well as Doom Eternal which will be available to play sometime this coming year.

With the imminent arrival EA and Bethesda's games, Xbox Games Pass is becoming one chunky subscription service, and getting Ultimate at $15 / £11 a month (with your first month for $1 / £1) makes it one of the best deals in PC gaming.