EA offering free game to APB players

If you bought a digital copy of APB and feel let down by the game's recent closure , you can claim compensation from EA in the form of a free replacement game.

Savygamer * is reporting that EA are offering alternative downloads from their store for digital purchasers of the doomed action MMO APB. People who have contacted EA through their support site and asked for a replacement game have received offers of any title from the EA store, which includes the likes of Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2 and Battlefield: Bad Company 2. No news yet of anything similar for those who bought boxed copies.

