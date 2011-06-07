E3 2011: Metro: Last Light trailer brings the scares

[VAMS id="e6Ak02EbFY6fb"]

Metro: 2033's underground cities are some of the busiest and most atmospheric locations in PC gaming. Linear tunnel shooting and some ferociously predictable enemies held the first game back. Hopefully Metro: Last Light can correct those mistakes and achieve the original game's huge potential.

Both games are based on the work of Russian novelist, Dmitry Glukhovsky. He depicts a world in which most of humanity is waiting out the aftermath of a nuclear holocaust in the metro tunnels beneath Moscow. As the trailer above shows, it's grim and scary down there. Hopefully Last Light will give us more of those warm, bustling pockets of humanity to explore.