E3 2011: Halo 4 outed on Xbox E3 US site

Well, I guess now we know what will be the main feature in the Microsoft press conference in a few hours time. CVG have just spotted an accidental info-leak over on the Xbox E3 US unveiling Halo 4.

The leak also let slip announcements for Dance Central 2, Halo: Combat Evolved HD, Kinect Sports: Season 2, Kinect Star Wars and a Double Fine Sesame Street game. It looks like it'll be a very quiet conference for PC gamers, unless Microsoft announces that Halo 4's coming our way. In which case, happy days. In all likelihood, however, it will be an XBox exclusive, which means Microsoft's line-up this year is completely devoid of PC games, which for a company that's supposedly making a new push into PC gaming , is remarkable.

The information was swiftly removed from the Xbox site, but CVG caught a screen-grab before that happened. You can see it below.