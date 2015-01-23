Dying Light's "Be the Zombie" multiplayer mode goes free for everyone

The whole Dying Light launch process has been a little bit weird. First, the release date was actually moved up, but then last week it became apparent that physical copies of the game—which some folk still prefer to buy—are being delayed in regions outside of North America. But the inconvenience has an upside, as the previously preorder-exclusive Be the Zombie mode is now going to be made free for everyone.

Techland announced today that physical copies of Dying Light will go out in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia on February 27. "Although the changes affect only the release of boxed copies in certain territories, we want to show all of you our appreciation for your continued support," the studio said in a statement. "Thus, we’re really happy to announce that 'Be the Zombie' will be available for free to everyone, on all platforms, in all territories."

Additionally, preorders of the physical edition of the game will include the Cuisine & Cargo and Ultimate Survivor Bundle DLC packs at no charge. Preorders can also be registered at dockets.dyinglightgame.com for "dockets" that can be exchanged for in-game weapons.

For those who prefer to do without the added mess of discs and boxes, the worldwide digital release date of Dying Light is still January 27.