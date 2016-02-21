Dying Light will get more DLC in 2016, Techland promises

Dying Light got a major expansion earlier this month in the form of The Following, and all reports suggest it's very good. In fact, Techland's post-launch support for the game has been impressive overall, with modding support and new features rolling out steadily during 2015. Some might assume that The Following is the last hurrah before the team moves onto the inevitable sequel, but no: more DLC is coming this year.

In an email to fans of Dying Light, Techland CEO Pawel Marchewka thanked everyone who has supported the game, and said that the studio welcomes all feedback on both The Following and the base game.

"We are humbled by the immensely positive reception of the enhanced version of our game," Marchewka said. "We always had faith in the project, but seeing so many enthusiastic opinions among players and high review scores from the press is utterly heart-warming.

"At the same time it is a clear sign that there is still high demand for that unique Dying Light experience. To make sure that every new or veteran player gets all the fun they deserve, we have decided to continue our support for Dying Light at least till the end of this year. We are already working on new unannounced content, so stay tuned for our future news."

Meanwhile, on the topic of the aforementioned inevitable sequel, Techland isn't sure whether it can fulfil it's vision with the PS4 and Xbox One's tech. "We have lots of very ambitious ideas so first we need to check if these ideas are even doable with the tech that the current consoles provide," he said. "We also need to check if our concepts are really as good as we think they are, so we need to prototype things."

Chris Livingston enjoyed his time with the Dying Light expansion, describing it as "a big ‘ol chunk of game with a lot of things to do, and just as importantly, new ways to do them."