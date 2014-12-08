Dying Light story trailer seems light on story

The Dying Light story trailer is here, but somewhat ironically it doesn't do a whole lot to tell us what the story actually is. You're an operative of some sort dropped into a city ravaged by zombies; some people are happy to see you and some people aren't, and eventually you'll have to find the strength within you to man up and save the day.

It doesn't appear to be the most creative bit of storytelling ever, but I don't have a problem with that. I do prefer, though, that story trailers actually tell me a story, rather than just knock off a predictable list of checkpoints: self-doubt, dawning awareness, anger turning to resolve, and of course the bad guy with inscrutable motivations who shows occasional glimmers of noble behavior but will almost certainly turn out to be a dick in the end.

I don't want to come off as too critical—I'm still down with the whole "zombie parkour" thing and it's nice to know that there's a reason for bouncing around inside a city overrun by the living dead. I just wish I had some idea what it was.

In case you missed it, be sure to have a look at the system requirements that were released (and then rounded down slightly) last week. Dying Light comes out on January 27.