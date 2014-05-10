Dying Light delayed into February 2015, letting us enjoy the sun a bit longer

Techland have raged against the Dying Light, an act of raging so effective that it's pushed their Mirror's-Edge-but-with-zombies game into 2015. Dying Light was originally scheduled to release this year, the year we're in, 2014, but they needed a bit more time to polish their parkour system, buff their zombies' rotting flesh, and whip up an emotive yet entirely unrepresentative backwards-slow-motion trailer. OK, maybe not that last one. You'll find Techland's statement below.

"When we started the development of Dying Light, we were committed to innovation. We wanted to give you a freedom of movement unprecedented in open-world games. After many improvements and months of hard work, we have now come so close to realizing our initial vision we feel we cannot stop before it is ready.

"We believe the Natural Movement element of our game will change what you expect from the genre, and we don't want to sacrifice any of its potential by releasing too early. This quality-focused thinking underlines all our development choices and we hope you share our belief that the gameplay must always come first.

"The new date ensures that we can fully realize our vision of an innovative open-world game. We won't need to make compromises or trade-offs on any of the five platforms we're working on. For you, it means an outstanding, original game that makes the wait more than worthwhile."

That new date, of course, is February next year, and if those extra few months result in a game more polished than the decrepit (but enjoyable) messes that were Techland's Dead Island and its Riptide expansion, that can only be a good thing. In case you've forgotten what it looks like, here's the latest trailer: