Where to watch today's Dying Light 2 update stream

We're finally getting a substantial update on the status of Dying Light 2 since our last extended look at it in 2019. The followup to the much beloved open world zombie apocalypse parkour game is getting ambitious, with a major focus on storytelling and big RPG-style choices. You'll get to determine which factions take charge in the new world, and whoever's making the shots apparently affects how dangerous and traversable the open world becomes. Is any of that stuff still intact? We'll probably find out today.

Earlier this week, Techland shared a teaser pointing to a Twitch stream for May 27, starting at 12 pm PT (3 pm ET), promising some kind of Dying Light 2 presentation. We're not sure what to expect from the stream, though some new gameplay and a trailer is pretty much a guarantee. Hopefully we get a release date, too, since Dying Light 2 is still expected in 2021 according to a March development update.