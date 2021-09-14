Dying Light 2 has been delayed until 2022

Popular

2021 is looking drier and drier.

Dying Light 2 key art
Dying Light 2 has been delayed until next year.

Techland's zombie-slaying sequel was originally due to release on December 7 this year, after already being previously delayed from the original early 2020 window given at E3 2018. That's no longer the case, with CEO Pawel Marchewka saying the team needs more time to "polish and optimise" the game.

"The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line. The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it," Marchewka wrote in a statement. "It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realised for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimise it.

"We are sorry to keep you all waiting a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and we don't want to compromise on this."

Dying Light 2 is now set to release on February 4, 2022. While it's always a bummer to see games being delayed, it's only an extra two months and will hopefully give the studio extra time needed to add any finishing touches. Seeing big games getting delayed this year is pretty common at this point, and Dying Light 2 likely won't be the last 2021 release getting pushed back a bit. On the bright side, it's making for a frighteningly stacked 2022.

