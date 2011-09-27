DXHR Missing Link DLC to feature non-outsourced, option-packed boss fight

Tom's preview of Human Revolution's upcoming Missing Link DLC already made it sound pretty interesting, but here's a cherry for your cybernetic sundae: The whole episode culminates in a boss fight of Eidos Montreal's own design. RIP, GRIP . You really, er... well, honestly, you won't be missed.

"We have a boss battle at the end, but it's different from the main game boss battles," Eidos Montreal production coordinator Marc-Andre Dufort told Eurogamer . "You can actually not kill the boss. You can do a non-lethal takedown on him. And you can kill him from afar. You can even kill him without him seeing you. It's more of a bigger challenge than a standard boss fight like we have in many games."

That, of course, sounds absolutely glorious - as though an apologetic gift from the eye-searingly black-and-gold heavens. And it should, seeing as Eidos Montreal's back in the driver's seat.

"Everything was done in Montreal at Eidos," Dufort explained. "It's a lot less frustrating. But it depends on the way you play. If you played more combat in the main game, you probably didn't have any trouble dealing with the boss fights. So we allow the adaptation of the way you play for that particular boss fight."

So basically, that's another great thing you have to buy in October. Better clear out your backlog now. It's going to be a long (and pretty damn incredible) winter.