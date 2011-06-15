Popular

Dungeon Siege 3 launch trailer arrives

For a long time, game trailers have been free of the omnipresent Throaty Voiced Announcer Man. Today, everything changes . Dungeon Siege 3 is out this Friday in Europe, and next Tuesday in the US, and Square Enix have released a launch trailer to celebrate, complete with the deep voiced narrator we've heard on every film trailer ever since the beginning of time.

If you're tempted by the trailer, there's also a playable demo , which you can download from Steam now. It offers a taste of the single player game, with the option for local two-player co-op if you have an extra controller. For more on the game, check out our hands-on impressions .

Update: RPS have spotted a mad, mad Dungeon Siege 3 TV spot as well. It's embedded below.

