Dungeon Keeper-esque strategy game Dungeons 3 is out now

What if Dungeon Keeper had an above-ground RTS tacked on? That was (basically) the premise of Dungeons 2, where you spent half your time trapping heroes underground and the other half waging war in the overworld. Dungeons 3 came out this week and adopts the same formula but is—the developers hope—bigger and better.

If you've played Dungeon Keeper then you'll know the score below the surface: construct a labyrinth of trapped rooms and fill the corridors with nasties to crush any goody two-shoes adventurer unlucky enough to come your way.

Then, take your army of orcs, demons and zombies above ground for some streamlined RTS combat in a bid to corrupt the land.

It's a bigger game than its predecessor, with 20 single player missions that should take around an hour each to complete, plus a two-player co-op mode. Another difference is that Dungeons 3 introduces randomly-generated levels, which developer Realmforge Studios hopes will increase the variety.

Oh, and it has the narrator from The Stanley Parable, which is neat.

It's £29.99/$39.99 on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store.