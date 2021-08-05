Duke Nukem studio 3D Realms and eight other studios just got bought up

Embracer Group, formerly known as THQ Nordic AB and parent to companies such as THQ Nordic GmbH, Gearbox, and Koch Media, has announced its acquisition of eight more studios for a total sum of SEK 2.7 billion ($313 million USD). The likely most well-known acquisition out of the lot is Danish developer 3D Realms, makers of the Duke Nukem franchise, for an undisclosed sum.

Other acquisitions include Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games, Huntdown developer Easy Trigger Games and DigixArt, developers of 11-11 Memories untold and the upcoming Road 96 . The most valuable acquisition in terms of sales and projected growth is Crazy Labs, a large mobile game publisher with a focus on casual games and a whopping 4.5 billion downloads to date. Here is the full list of studios Embracer bought:

3D Realms

Crazy Labs

Deca Games

DigixArt

Easy Trigger

Ghost Ship Games

Grimfrost

Slipgate Ironworks