Duelyst, the 1v1 online tactical combat game, enters free open beta

Duelyst is a an online tactical combat game in which players choose from one of six unique factions, each with its own battle units and spells, and square off in turn-based, 1v1 battles. It cruised through Kickstarter last year, earning double its $68,000 goal, and while it's not quite ready for full release just yet, it is ready to play.

The open beta announcement touts Duelyst as an "homage to classic tactics games where positioning and thoughtful planning matter," featuring more than 350 collectible units and spells. But it's also intended to be a fast-paced game, with competitive matches expected to last five to ten minutes. It was actually designed first as a tabletop game to nail down the rules, before being "rebuilt" by developer Counterplay Games, a studio founded by veterans of games including Rogue Legacy , Overwatch , World of Warcraft , Diablo 3 , Ratchet & Clank, and XCOM .