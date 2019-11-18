Dragon Quest Builders 2 is coming to Steam

In February 2017, Wes put the question to Square Enix: "Where's Dragon Quest Builders?" Today, he got his answer, sort of. The sequel, Dragon Quest Builders 2, will make its long-awaited PC debut on December 10.

Arriving a year after it was released in Japan on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch (to very positive reviews, by the way), the PC version of Dragon Quest Builders 2 will come with all DLC that was included with the PS4 season pass, including the Hotto Stuff Pack, the Aquarium Pack, and the Modernist Pack, with new recipes, hairstyles, clothing, and areas to explore.

And fortunately for those who missed out on the first game, Square Enix emphasized that Dragon Quest Builders 2 "is a completely standalone experience featuring new characters, an expansive world, unlimited building combinations, and a storyline that’s sure to satisfy long-time fans and newcomers alike."

What is that story? Seeking revenge for the defeat of the evil wizard Hargon in Dragon Quest 2, a group known as the Children of Hargon have outlawed all building, cooking, and creation, and have imprisoned all the world's builders. But the tide starts to turn when a young apprentice builder (that's you) manages to escape. After making your way to the deserted island of Awakening, you'll team up with a mysterious amnesiac named Malroth to hone your skills, become a full-fledged builder, discover the secrets of this strange new land, and—this is the big one—lay the smackdown on the Children of Hargoth.

Or, the reductive version: It's Minecraft + a JRPG.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is available for pre-purchase on Steam for $60/£50/€60. Buying it prior to January 6 will also get you a bunch of bonus customization content, including the Ornamental Medicinal Herb recipe, the Dragon Quest Logo recipe, the Ornamental Chimaera Wing recipe , five Sigil Block Recipes for building decorative blocks with sun, stars, moon, water and soul motifs, the Legendary Line Art recipe, and Lo-Res Luminary recipes. You can find out more about what's cooking at square-enix-games.com.