Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer introduces companions

By

Dragon, innit

In this Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer, we get an introduction to three of the game's new faces. Companions Iron Bull, Sera and Dorian are detailed; alternatively known as buff grey dude, crazy elf and slick wizard.

Inquisition, then. That's a game that's going to happen, and soon. 18 November is the US release date, with Europe lagging behind on 21 November. I'm currently blasting my way through Dragon Age 2 in preparation. Good thing I love grey/brown textures.

For all of DA2's faults, the writing is impeccable, and Inquisition's systems seem targeted at addressing its predecessors shortcomings. For more, check it out: "it" being Evan's hands-on impressions of the game.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
