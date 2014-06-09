Dragon Age: Inquisition E3 trailer asks if you'll lead or fall

"Let those who would destroy us step into the light," exclaims the most serious narrator of the new Dragon Age: Inquisition trailer, unveiled live on stage at the Microsoft E3 conference. But who would destroy us? One candidate, I'd argue, is Microsoft themselves, who preceded the trailer with a "premier content first on Xbox" banner.

Let's not be too down on what sounds like a timed delay on whatever post-release content Bioware have planned. The most important thing is the game proper, and it's looking lush. After so many months of purely environmental screenshots , it's nice to see some actual game footage. Especially when that footage contains tension, drama and, most importantly of all, goddamn dragons.

It's a long road to the October 7 release, but, while you wait, check out Chris's first-look preview .

Want more E3 delivered straight into your face? Find our full coverage here .