Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch, rumored to be permanent

High-profile streamer Guy Beahm, aka Dr Disrespect, has been suspended from Twitch. His removal was made public by the StreamerBans Twitter feed, and while a reason for the removal isn't yet known, his channel has definitely been removed.

❌ Twitch Partner "DrDisrespect" (@DrDisrespect) has been banned! ❌https://t.co/NEHn46PAa8#twitch #ban #firstban #partner #twitchpartner 🤷🏻‍♂️June 26, 2020

Twitch declined to provide a reason for Dr Disrespect's removal, saying in a statement to PC Gamer: "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community."

It's not the first time channels on Twitch have disappeared suddenly. Another prominent Twitch streamer, Lirik, was briefly suspended earlier in June over a DMCA takedown. Lirik's channel was quickly restored after the incident.

Dr Disrespect's Twitch channel was previously suspended for two weeks in 2019 after he livestreamed from a public bathroom at E3.

Update: The reasons for Dr Disrespect's Twitch suspension are still not known, but multiple sources are now saying it's permanent.

Streamer ShannonZKiller also tweeted: "From my own sources: Doc is indeed done, and not just on Twitch. I know why and cannot say. But this is serious."

She later deleted the tweet, though didn't retract the statement: "Hey, I totally get that it turns out ppl didn't want more confirmation that it is a permanent ban without the reason and felt the tweet was clout chasing, so I will respect those perspectives and delete the tweet."

Kotaku also reported that an anonymous "source close to Twitch" told it that the suspension is permanent.

We'll keep our eyes on the situation and update again when more information becomes available.