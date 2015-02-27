Downwell is a vertical shooter about falling down a well

Downwell is a game about falling down a well, but also you have guns for feet. There are monsters in the well. Shoot them with your feet guns. The recoil will even give you more time to adjust your mid-air positioning, and thus demonstrate your wicked sick platforming precision. Feet guns: don't fall down a well without them.

Created by Japanese developer Ojiro "moppin" Fumoto, Downwell has been assimilated into Devolver's growing indie portfolio. They'll be publishing the game on PC and mobiles.

I could probably say more, about the shops and treasures and upgrades that can be found. But really, all you need is this gif:

And also maybe this gif?

Downwell is due out later this year.