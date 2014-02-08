Double Dragon: Neon remakes Double Dragon, with more neon

Neon represents the future of the '80s in the same way that floating screens and tired comments on the surveillance state suggest the future of the '00s. With that in mind, Double Dragon: Neon might be the second-most future-'80s game ever made, after Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon of course. The sidescrolling beat-'em-up arrived on Steam yesterday , with online co-op added for this PC version. See a kinda funny, kinda irritating trailer after the break.

The 1980s weren't actually like that, of course, particularly if you lived in the UK. It was a bit more Thatchery, a bit more New Wavey, although admittedly I only spent the first seven years of my life there. Either way, you should know that Double Dragon: Neon was made by WayForward - of DuckTales: Remastered and Shantae fame - which might explain why it uses slightly ugly 3D character models rather than the scrumptious sprites of the studio's early days. Sadface. This PC port was handled by Abstraction Games, the team wot spruced up The Chaos Engine recently.

Double Dragon: Neon will set you back £7.99, or $10.