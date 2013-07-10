Dota 2 launches

Dota 2 beta invites disappeared from Steam Inventories everywhere this morning , and now we know why. After a lengthy beta during which it became the most-played game on Steam , Dota 2 has launched and is available on Steam for free

Although beta invites have, especially recently, been abundant (and buyable) in the year and a half that Dota 2 has been playable, today marks the game's official release by Valve.

