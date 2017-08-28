Dota 2 is getting negative Steam reviews because there's no Half-Life 3

Last week, former Valve writer Marc Laidlaw posted a synopsis of the Half-Life 2: Episode 3 story he had planned out before the developer distanced itself from its most famous series. Styled as gender-swapped fanfic, it was a fun glimpse into what could have been. But it also reminded some people that they were angry with Valve, and they promptly took to Steam to bomb the user reviews for Dota 2.

What does Dota 2 have to do with this? Absolutely nothing, aside from the fact that it’s also developed by Valve, and it’s immensely popular. It’s a big target for people who impotently want to lash out because their favourite series has been put on ice. Some, however, blame Dota 2 specifically for killing Half-Life.

“Valve decided that Dota 2 and CS:GO are worth more than Half-Life,” someone writes. “Killed half life 3 and Counterstrike,” complains another. But others are just lonely and keen to be part of a movement. Even it’s just review-bombing a game. “I’m just here for the review bombingz,” writes one of them.

Despite this, Dota 2 is sitting at “mostly positive” on Steam, and this is unlikely to go the way of less aimless fan protests that employed review-bombing big games.

