Dota 2 Interactive Compendium gets new stretch goals, including vote on next released hero

After the Dota 2 community blasted through the second stretch goal for the International's prize-pot-boosting Interactive Compendium, Valve have gone back to the bonus board to remap their targets . New stretch goals have added to the virtual document, filling in the previously colossal gap between Smeevil's mount at $1.85 mil, and the new Immortal item at $2.6 million.

The Compendium acts as the ultimate record, companion, guide and boasting tool for the International tournament, allowing you to predict outcomes, and gain items, while filling in and expanding as the competition progresses. It also feeds back into the tournament - with $2.50 from every sale being added to the International's original $1.6 million prize fund.

With the prize pot now at nearly $1.96 million, here are the remaining stretch goals, with the newly created bonuses in bold:



$2,000,000 – A custom HUD skin for all Compendium owners

– A custom HUD skin for all Compendium owners $2,200,000 – A Taunt item with a brand new animation for all Compendium owners

– A Taunt item with a brand new animation for all Compendium owners $2,400,000 – Vote on participants in an 8 player Solo Championship (1 vs 1) at The International

– Vote on participants in an 8 player Solo Championship (1 vs 1) at The International $2,600,000 - An Immortal item for all Compendium owners

$3,200,000 – Choose the next hero released

A more evenly distributed list then, but one that comes with an even larger final goal: a vote on the "next" hero to be added. Of course, here the goal's timing comes in to play. If the vote isn't held until the International kicks off, there's a strong chance that Abaddon and Legion Commander will already have found their way into the game - the vote instead deciding the next release from the remaining seven heroes.

As for the tournament, the West Qualifiers are set to continue today from 1pm BST, with the start of the Group B stage. You can watch the tournament live from the GDStudio qualifier page.