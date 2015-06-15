Doom is back: the best moments from today's gameplay reveal

Raise your hands, because id Software's Doom reboot is coming next year. The fourth major instalment in the series is taking a back-to-basics approach, and today's footage drove that point home. There's shooting, running, and brutal chainsaw finishing moves. Blood is everywhere, and no one is having a pleasant time. In fact, everything is ugly and evil and the only way to fix things is to kill lots of demons. That probably won't fix things either, but whatever!

Bethesda's showcase did a pretty good job of covering the basics, but what follows are some of the features that got me pretty excited.