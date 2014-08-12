Doom co-creator John Romero is working on a new shooter

After nearly five years spent developing social and mobile games with his studio Loot Drop , John Romero has let slip that he's working on a fully-fledged shooter. Speaking on the Super Joystiq Podcast , Romero said that he's working on "several" games at the moment, with one of them to release under the Romero Games handle, rather than Loot Drop.

"I'm working on several games at once right now," Romero said. "But [Brenda Romero] had mentioned earlier that I'm working with a concept artist, and so I've got some cool imagery for the main character.

"I haven't made a shooter since 2000. So I'm basically starting to work on another one," he said.

Founded in 2010 with partner Brenda Romero, Loot Drop has developed mobile and social titles for publishers including Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and Zynga. Given the new Romero Games name though, it's likely the duo will want to keep the shooter project separate from their current business.

John Romero co-founded id Software and was a co-creator of Doom. He left id Software shortly after the studio shipped Quake, going on to develop the critically condemned Daikatana. Many of the games he helped develop have endured: Wolfenstein: The New Order released to acclaim earlier this year, while a Doom reboot is expected to release in 2015.